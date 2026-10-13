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Home / Delhi / 2 FIRs over INDIA bloc’s march to Supreme Court; Rahul Gandhi among those named

2 FIRs over INDIA bloc’s march to Supreme Court; Rahul Gandhi among those named

According to police, a mini-truck was allegedly used to break barricades during the protest

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:22 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Imran Pratapgarhi and Deepender Singh Hooda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others INDIA bloc leaders proceed in a bus towards the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. Image credit/PTI
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The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs in connection with the INDIA bloc’s protest march towards the Supreme Court, citing the absence of permission for the march and allegations that protesters broke barricades.

The FIRs have been registered at Barakhamba and Tilak Marg police stations. According to police, a mini-truck was allegedly used to break barricades during the protest.

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The Tilak Marg FIR relates to protesters who entered the Supreme Court premises and reportedly names INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

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Thousands of INDIA bloc supporters took to the streets of central Delhi on Monday, marching towards the Supreme Court from Connaught Place under heavy security to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner over allegations of electoral roll fraud.

A bus carrying Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders made its way towards the Supreme Court from Barakhamba Road, drawing cheers from supporters who waved flags and chanted slogans in his support.

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Gandhi and other leaders waved to the crowds through the windows of the vehicle. Among those accompanying the Congress leader was All India Students’ Association (AISA) activist Neha Bora, who has emerged as a prominent face of the protests.

The march gathered momentum at Mandi House, where the bus halted and Gandhi, along with some other leaders, climbed onto its roof to acknowledge the thousands of supporters lining the streets.

Several demonstrators climbed onto other parked buses, while others waved flags and raised anti-government slogans amid the beat of drums and loud cheers.

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