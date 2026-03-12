DT
2 gang members held in Rs 70-L jewellery heist

2 gang members held in Rs 70-L jewellery heist

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Image used for representational purpose.
The Delhi Police have arrested two members of the Chhenu gang wanted in a Rs 70-lakh jewellery burglary case in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rashid, alias Sonu (35), with more than 21 criminal cases against him, and Fahim, alias Danny (30).

The police said both were apprehended near a hospital while scouting for a target.

Two illegal firearms, five live cartridges and a car were seized from their possession.

According to the police, a team had received information on March 5 that members of an inter-state gang of robbers and burglars who had recently joined the Chhenu gang were planning to commit a crime in the area.

“Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near Guru Gobind Singh Hospital during the intervening night of March 5 and 6. A car with two occupants approached the area. The occupants attempted to flee, but were overpowered by the police team after a brief scuffle,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused initially tried to mislead investigators, but later disclosed that they had hidden firearms in the vehicle and were looking for a target in the area. A search of the car led to the seizure of a pistol loaded with four live cartridges from Rashid and a country-made pistol with one live cartridge from Fahim, the official added.

The police said Rashid was also wanted in a burglary case registered at the Vidhayak Puri police station in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 70 lakh were stolen earlier this year. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

