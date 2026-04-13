2 gang members injured in exchange of fire with Delhi police

Two gang members, allegedly associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang, were injured in an exchange of fire with the Counterintelligence team of the special cell in outer Delhi’s Baprola area on Monday, official sources said.

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The accused, identified as Atul and Deepak, sustained bullet injuries during the shootout and were subsequently apprehended by the police.

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According to police, both suspects were wanted in serious criminal cases, including the killing of a police officer and a recent car firing incident in Gurugram.

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Police officials said one pistol along with live cartridges was recovered from their possession at the spot.

During the operation, the two accused were shot in the leg before being overpowered.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that Atul was involved in a showroom firing incident in Gurugram, while Deepak is allegedly linked to the murder of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain their role in other criminal activities and to identify possible associates.