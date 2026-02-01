DT
PT
2 Gurugram cops hurt in shootout on KGP Expressway

2 Gurugram cops hurt in shootout on KGP Expressway

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:49 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
A shootout broke out between the Gurugram crime branch and criminals near the Palwal cut on Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway on Tuesday night. A notorious Nuh criminal, wanted in dozens of cases, escaped with his accomplices after firing at a police party.

Two policemen were injured after the accused’s car rammed into them. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including attempt to murder and Arms Act, at the Sadar Palwal police station.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Manoj, in-charge of Manesar crime branch of Gurugram, had received information that Khalid, a notorious criminal from Bawala village of Nuh, involved in dozens of cases like attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, was on his way from Uttar Pradesh to Palwal in his SUV when the team set up a barricade near the Palwal cut-off point on the expressway. When the police signaled the car to stop, Khalid opened fire on the officials with the intent to kill them.

When the police tried to stop them, the accused attempted to run them over with their car. In self-defense, Head Constable Harish fired a shot in the air, but the criminals managed to escape. Head Constable Harish and Kuldeep were injured after being struck by the car.

“An FIR has been registered. Khalid is an organised criminal and a proclaimed offender from the Sohna court. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a spokesperson for the Palwal police.

