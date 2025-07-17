2 held for attacking girl with liquor bottle in Nuh

The Nuh police have arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with an attack on a 17-year-old girl student with a liquor bottle. In the attack, the girl got three of her teeth broken, following which she had to get 35 stitches. She is still being treated in hospital.

The victim was identified as Deepali Singh.

The incident took place at Aata Barota village on July 12, but the police registered an FIR after four days. An inquiry has been initiated by the SP, Nuh, in the matter against the erring officials.

As per the complaint filed by Deepali’s father, she had gone to fetch milk on July 12 on her two-wheeler when two motorcycle-borne men came in front of her vehicle. When she asked them to drive carefully, they threw a bottle full of liquor on her face, causing her injuries on the face.

Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar had formed six separate teams to arrest the accused.

SP Kumar said more than 50 young men from nearby villages were questioned by the Nuh police teams and the footage of around 35 CCTV cameras installed on the route were checked to nab the accused.

“Finally, a team of the Tauru CIA unit arrested Saurabh, and his fellow minor friend was taken into custody. The minor is being presented in the Juvenile Justice Board. Saurabh will be produced in a city court on Friday,” said the SP.