2 held for bludgeoning businessman during night out in Connaught Place 

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old businessman, Shivam Gupta, who succumbed to his injuries on January 19, days after he was allegedly beaten by food delivery partners during a late-night altercation in Connaught Place.

According to police, the incident took place in the wee hours of January 3 near E-Block of Connaught Place, close to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

Shivam Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, had gone to Connaught Place with a friend to attend a party.

An argument reportedly broke out between him and a group of food delivery partners, during which he was allegedly assaulted by around three men and repeatedly hit on the head with a helmet.

A PCR call was received around 1.30 am, informing police about an unconscious man lying on the road and bleeding.

Gupta was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where doctors found multiple hematomas and declared him unfit to give a statement.

Due to the severity of his condition, he was later referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on January 4, where he underwent surgery on January 5. Despite medical intervention, he died on January 19.

Gupta’s father, Anil Kant Gupta, said his son had left home on the evening of January 2 but never returned.

“I kept calling him, but there was no answer. Later, the police informed us that he was admitted to the hospital,” he said.

Describing his son’s condition as critical, he added that Shivam was vomiting blood and was unresponsive.

Police said they inspected the crime scene near the parking area in Connaught Place, conducted videography and photography, and seized blood-stained material for forensic examination. CCTV footage from nearby cameras was also examined as part of the investigation.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 110 (culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said additional sections might be added based on the findings of the investigation.