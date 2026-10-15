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Home / Delhi / 2 held for kidnapping youth in Gurugram

2 held for kidnapping youth in Gurugram

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Gurugram police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old man after assaulting him over a previous dispute. Two wooden sticks allegedly used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Nitin, 20, a native of Pathraw village in Mahendragarh district, and Khush alias Manjeet, 19, a native of Marot village in Jhajjar district. Both currently reside in Gurugram. They were arrested in Suncity, Hisar, on October 10 and subsequently remanded to three days of police custody.

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Police received information on October 7 that 5–6 youths in a white SUV had assaulted a man named Roni at Labour Chowk and forcibly taken him away. The police reached the spot and informed his family. His father initially said he would file a complaint after consulting relatives.

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On October 8, the father lodged a complaint identifying his son as Vicky alias Roni, a salesman. He said Vicky had a dispute with Prince over sales-related work a few months earlier, following which Prince and his associates allegedly threatened to kill him.

The complaint stated that Vicky went to Garhi, Gurugram, to meet a friend at around 6 pm on October 7. At about 10 pm, the friend informed his father that 5–6 youths had assaulted and abducted Vicky from Garhi Labour Chowk around 8.30 pm. A case was registered at Sector-10 police station under Sections 140(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Police said Nitin operates a taxi in Gurugram, while Khush works as a Rapido rider. Interrogation revealed that Vicky and his friend Sachin alias Kalu had a dispute with Nitin and Prince a few days earlier. The accused allegedly conspired with associates to kidnap both men. On October 7, they allegedly abducted Vicky in a SUV and drove towards Hisar. A cow suddenly came in front of the speeding vehicle on Hansi–Barwala Road, causing an accident. Vicky escaped from the vehicle.

“During the three-day police remand, the accused were questioned about their associates’ involvement. Efforts are under way to identify and arrest the remaining accused. The accused will be produced before the court again today after their remand ends. Further investigation is under way,” said Naveen Sharma, ACP (Crime).

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