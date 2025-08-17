2 held for murder over loan dispute

The Gurugram police have arrested two men for the murder of a 38-year-old man following a dispute over borrowed money. The victim, who suffered severe head injuries after jumping from a moving car, later died in a hospital. An FIR was registered at Bajghera police station.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Tiwari, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase 3, who worked as a pantry boy in the office of M3M company in Sector 113. Police said he was abducted on Wednesday in a car and assaulted. Attempting to escape, he leapt from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries and succumbed during treatment on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged by his wife, Tiwari had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Praveen Rana on April 25. Although he had repaid Rs 15,000, Rana allegedly continued to pressure him for the balance and threatened him repeatedly.

“On Wednesday night, Praveen called Ajay from the M3M office and forcibly made him sit in his car, threatening him over the money. Praveen also called me, demanding payment and warned that if the money was not given, Ajay would suffer. Out of fear, I transferred Rs 1,000 to Praveen’s account. Praveen claimed he had released Ajay, but half an hour later, Manish, who works at M3M, informed me that my husband was in a critical condition and had been taken to hospital. After two days, my husband died during treatment,” she said in her complaint.

Following this, a charge of murder was added to the FIR on Friday. On Saturday, police arrested two suspects — Praveen Rana (30), of Dharm Colony, Gurugram, and Aryan (19), of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.