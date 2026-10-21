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Home / Delhi / 2 held in Gurugram for supplying SIM cards to cyber fraudsters

2 held in Gurugram for supplying SIM cards to cyber fraudsters

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:42 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have arrested two associates of a cyber-fraud gang for allegedly supplying SIM cards to fraudsters who duped people by sending fake APK files under the pretext of preventing the disconnection of their HCG gas connections. The accused allegedly provided SIM cards to cybercriminals to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

According to the police, a person lodged a complaint on October 12, stating that they had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on October 9. The message claimed that their HCG bill was pending and warned that the gas connection would be disconnected if the bill was not paid within the stipulated time. The complainant was then asked to contact other mobile numbers.

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After contacting the numbers provided, the complainant received an APK file named “HCG BILL UPDATE.apk” through WhatsApp. On clicking the link, a payment portal resembling Razorpay opened and prompted the complainant to pay Rs 12. While attempting to make the payment using a credit card, the complainant noticed suspicious transactions in their bank account, resulting in a loss of Rs 1,64,900. A case was registered on the basis of the complaint.

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During the investigation, the police arrested two accused from Bihar’s Banka district on October 16. They were identified as Nirmal Kumar, alias Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sathiyari village, and Gopi Kumar Yadav, a resident of Pipradih village, both in Banka district. The police produced them before a court in Banka on October 16 and obtained their transit remand. On October 18, they were produced before a Gurugram court and taken on one-day police remand for questioning.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had supplied the SIM cards used to commit the fraud in this case. Nirmal had fraudulently obtained the SIM cards in another person’s name and sold them to Gopi Kumar Yadav for Rs 1,000. Gopi subsequently sold the SIM cards to another person for Rs 1,500. The accused had earlier sold SIM cards that were used in similar fraudulent activities. We have recovered two mobile phones along with the SIM cards used in the crime,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

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