2 held with 4-kg ganja at Delhi airport

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here have arrested two Indian passengers after around 4-kg of suspected ganja, valued at around Rs 1.387 crore, was allegedly recovered from their baggage.

The passengers, who were travelling together from Bangkok to Delhi, were intercepted by Customs officials at Terminal 3 on September 29. According to the Customs Department, the duo was diverted to the green channel for examination.

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A search of their trolley bags led to the recovery of four polythene pouches containing suspected ganja. The officials seized the suspected contraband. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.