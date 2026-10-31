2 held with five illegal pistols

The Gurugram police have arrested two alleged criminals who were travelling in a car carrying illegal weapons. The police recovered five pistols, 11 magazines and the car from their possession.

One of the accused, Deepak, is an alleged interstate criminal wanted in eight cases involving serious offences registered in Gurugram, Sonipat, Rewari and Delhi. He was released on bail in December 2025 after spending six years in jail.

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Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Branch, Sector 40, arrested the two accused in the Bajghera area near Sector 112 on Thursday. They were identified as Deepak (27), a resident of Jati Kalan village in Sonipat district, and Rahul (28), a resident of Nangal Kalan village in the same district.

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The police recovered five pistols, 11 magazines and a car from their possession. A case has been registered against them at the Bajghera police station. During interrogation, the police found that Deepak had remained in jail from 2019 to 2025 in connection with a murder case and other criminal cases. He was released on bail by the High Court in December 2025. After his release, he allegedly planned to form his own gang and recruited several associates, including Rahul, who belongs to a neighbouring village.

“Deepak had lent money to some individuals, and a dispute had arisen over its repayment. He allegedly procured the weapons to attack them. He also wanted to avenge the murder of his maternal aunt’s son, who was killed in Sonipat in 2015. For this purpose, he allegedly purchased the weapons from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 3 lakh.

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“Deepak had also allegedly murdered Satbir, a resident of his village, in 2018 following a personal dispute. The murder led to enmity between him and Satbir’s sons. Fearing retaliation, Deepak felt the need to possess weapons. He had also allegedly supplied weapons to the main accused in a robbery case in Dwarka, Delhi,” said ACP (Crime) Indivar. The ACP said eight criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, theft, kidnapping for ransom and offences under the Arms Act, among others, were registered against Deepak in Gurugram, Sonipat, Rewari and Delhi.