2 illegal B’deshi nationals held

Two Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally were arrested from Bhalaswa Dairy flyover in the North West district, the police said on Friday. They were living in the national capital disguised as transgender.

Investigation revealed that the duo was involved in begging during the daytime and engaging in paraphilic sexual activities at night.

A detailed verification process was carried out, which established that both individuals were Bangladeshi nationals.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they were engaged in rag-picking and petty theft activities in various parts of North-West District.

Several photos were recovered from their mobile phone and social media account, which were found to be from locations in Bangladesh.

Further investigation revealed that they had undergone Gender-Affirming Surgery (GAS) to alter their physical appearance to resemble women.

They also used heavy makeup, wore saree or salwar suits, used artificial hair (wigs) and adorned themselves with feminine accessories to conceal their identity.