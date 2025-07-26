DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2 illegal B’deshi nationals held

2 illegal B’deshi nationals held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Two Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally were arrested from Bhalaswa Dairy flyover in the North West district, the police said on Friday. They were living in the national capital disguised as transgender.

Advertisement

Investigation revealed that the duo was involved in begging during the daytime and engaging in paraphilic sexual activities at night.

A detailed verification process was carried out, which established that both individuals were Bangladeshi nationals.

Advertisement

During interrogation, it was revealed that they were engaged in rag-picking and petty theft activities in various parts of North-West District.

Several photos were recovered from their mobile phone and social media account, which were found to be from locations in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Further investigation revealed that they had undergone Gender-Affirming Surgery (GAS) to alter their physical appearance to resemble women.

They also used heavy makeup, wore saree or salwar suits, used artificial hair (wigs) and adorned themselves with feminine accessories to conceal their identity.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts