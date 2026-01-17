2 Indians arrested at IGI Airport with 8.77 kg ganja smuggled from Bangkok

Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two Indians who arrived here from Bangkok after seizing 8.77 kg of ganja from them, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the customs department said the passengers arrived at Terminal 3 of the airport on January 14 and were intercepted on the basis of spot profiling.

“On arrival, the passengers were diverted from the Green Channel for X-ray screening and detailed examination of their personal baggage,” it said.

During the examination, a dark blue trolley bag was found to contain nine polythene pouches containing a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja or marijuana, the statement said, adding the recovered substance weighed 8.77 kg.

“The seized substance was subjected to a diagnostic field test, which prima facie indicated the presence of ganja/marijuana,” the customs department said.

According to the officials, the international market value of the seized narcotic substance was assessed at approximately Rs 8.771 crore.

The suspected narcotic substance, along with the packaging material, was seized, and the passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the statement added.