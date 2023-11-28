2 injured in cylinder blast

PTI

New Delhi, November 27

Two people were seriously burned when a gas cylinder went through a blast during refilling in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

The house where the blast took place was gravely damaged. The police found two gas cylinders and tools used in refilling at the house.

The blast took place on November 25, when two people were refilling a cylinder that caused a gas leak and an electricity spark set off the blast. "A spark resulted in the blast which caused injuries to those people. The injured have been identified as Jaiveer and Arvind Pandey," the police said.