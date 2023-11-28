2 injured in cylinder blast

New Delhi, November 27
Two people were seriously burned when a gas cylinder went through a blast during refilling in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.
The house where the blast took place was gravely damaged. The police found two gas cylinders and tools used in refilling at the house.
The blast took place on November 25, when two people were refilling a cylinder that caused a gas leak and an electricity spark set off the blast. "A spark resulted in the blast which caused injuries to those people. The injured have been identified as Jaiveer and Arvind Pandey," the police said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram