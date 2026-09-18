2 kg heroin worth Rs 12 crore from Pakistan seized in Delhi; police link network to Godara gang

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Vadodara City Crime Branch, has arrested a 31-year-old man and seized 2 kg of heroin sourced from Pakistan worth around Rs 12 crore, allegedly exposing a narco-extortion network linked to infamous gangster Rohit Godara.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Swami, a native of Churu in Rajasthan, was allegedly working as a courier for Mahender Delana, whom police describe as an associate of Godara. Swami was wanted in connection with a Rs 10-crore extortion case being investigated by the Vadodara Crime Branch.

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Acting on information that the first instalment of the extortion money was to be collected in Delhi, a Special Cell team intercepted Swami near Bikaner Sweets in Kucha Ghasi Ram, Chandni Chowk, at around 5:30 pm on September 12.

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Police said a currency note and car keys were recovered from him. The note was allegedly being used as a hawala verification token, with its photograph shared through Telegram before cash collections.

During questioning, Swami allegedly told investigators that a drug consignment was concealed in a car parked in Jai Vihar, Phase-I, Najafgarh. A subsequent search led to the recovery of four packets containing around 2 kg of heroin, concealed in a specially fabricated cavity near the spare-wheel area of the boot.

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An FIR under Sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Special Cell police station on September 13.

According to the police, the network was involved in both extortion collections and drug trafficking. Swami allegedly collected extortion amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan and was paid Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per assignment.

The gang allegedly used Instagram and Telegram, along with code words, live locations and photographs of currency notes, to verify identities before cash or drug handovers.

Police said Swami travelled to Amritsar on September 5 on Delana’s instructions and allegedly collected the heroin from two unidentified suppliers the following day. He then concealed the consignment in the car and drove back to Delhi.

According to police, Swami had earlier run an agricultural commodity trading business at Sardar Shahar’s Krishi Mandi, which suffered losses of more than Rs 50 lakh in 2022. He allegedly contacted Delana through Instagram while trying to clear his debts and was subsequently brought into the network.

Delana, who is wanted in several criminal cases, is allegedly operating from abroad. The police said he is associated with Godara, who was earlier associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang before forming a separate group with Goldy Brar.

The Special Cell is now investigating the alleged hawala channels, identifying other operatives and tracing the drug supply network. Two mobile phones and the Swift Dzire allegedly used for transporting the heroin were also seized.