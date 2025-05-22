2 killed, 11 injured as thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi

A 22-year-old youth and a person with disability died, while at least 11 were injured in separate rain-related incidents in the national capital on Wednesday evening, the police said.

Around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during a thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover in southeast Delhi, close to the Nizamuddin area.

The pole fell in the middle of the road, hitting the disabled man who was passing by on a tricycle.

“He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival,” a police officer said. The identity of the man is being ascertained.

According to an eyewitness, the wind was so strong that even trees and poles swayed dangerously. Suddenly, the electric pole snapped and fell, crushing the man beneath it.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man died after a tree fell on him and two motorcycles in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area around 8.15 pm.

Azhar, a resident of Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur, was critically injured and rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

At least six people were reportedly injured after a portion of the grill of an old foot overbridge near Mukherjee Nagar collapsed.

The matter was reported at 8.11 pm to the Delhi Fire Service. “Five to six people have been injured,” a DFS officer said.

A 55-year-old was injured after a balcony of a building fell down in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area opposite the state election commission office.

Four people - three men and one woman - were injured in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area after a balcony of a building fell on them. Three two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident.

Visuals of trees falling on moving vehicles flooded social media platforms. A tree fell on a parked car on Mathura road.