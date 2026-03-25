2 killed, 23 injured as sleeper bus overturns in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Two passengers were killed and at least 23 others injured after a sleeper bus overturned near Delhi’s Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Wednesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

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A call regarding the accident was received at 1.10 am, following which two fire service vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated promptly, the official said.

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The bus had arrived in Delhi from Jaipur, the official said.

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The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment, the official said.

Further details are awaited.