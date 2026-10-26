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Home / Delhi / 2 killed as building collapses in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar

2 killed as building collapses in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar

Victims pulled from debris during overnight rescue operation, declared brought dead at GTB Hospital

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:22 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Civil Defence personnel at the site after a slab of a house under construction collapsed in Milan Garden in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area. Image credit/PTI file
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Two persons were killed after a building structure collapsed at Milan Garden in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar on Sunday evening. The victims, who were pulled from beneath the debris during an overnight rescue operation, were declared brought dead at GTB Hospital.

The incident was reported at 6.46 pm at A-4, Milan Garden, on Sewa Dham Road. A police team from Harsh Vihar police station reached the spot following the alert.

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According to preliminary information, the ground-floor structure of an old building, reportedly being used as a godown, collapsed along with the first-floor structure built above it. The property is reportedly owned by Manoj Kumar.

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Two fire brigade vehicles, two ambulances and a crane were deployed at the site. Civil Defence volunteers and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also joined the rescue operation.

During the overnight operation, rescue teams pulled two persons from beneath the debris and rushed them to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

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The deceased were identified as Chanderpal (60) and Vijay Kumar (33), both residents of Gali No. 14 in Harsh Vihar.

The rescue operation was still underway, and police said legal action under relevant provisions of law was being initiated. Further investigation into the incident is in progress.

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