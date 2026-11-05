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Home / Delhi / 2 killed as three-storey under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar

2 killed as three-storey under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar

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Rahul Gahlawat
Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:10 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Two people were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning, triggering an emergency response from the Delhi Fire Services.

Several people were initially feared trapped under the debris, prompting the deployment of multiple rescue teams to the site. The exact number of people who were inside the building at the time of the collapse was not immediately known.

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The incident was reported from Gali Sattara, Sheesh Mahal, opposite the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. According to officials, a distress call reporting the collapse was received at 10.15 am. The caller informed the authorities that the under-construction building had collapsed and some people might be trapped inside.

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Following an initial assessment, additional manpower and a senior officer were sought to strengthen the rescue operation.

Initially, two water tenders (WTs), one water bowser (WB), one quick response vehicle (QRV) and one incident response team (IRT) were dispatched to the site. Subsequently, another water tender and Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla were also rushed to the spot.

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A total of six units were pressed into service to carry out the rescue operation.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased, possible injuries, the extent of damage and the circumstances leading to the collapse were awaited.

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