2 killed as truck hits scooty in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas

Two men were killed after their scooty was allegedly hit by a truck in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas late Monday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (30), a resident of Pakki Khajuri, and Pawan (33), who lived in Gali Number 24 in Khajuri Khas. Both sustained critical injuries in the accident, which took place near the old police station cut around 11.55 pm on November 2.

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According to the police, a team from the Khajuri Khas police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and found both men injured. One of them was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital by his family members, while the other was shifted there by the police.

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However, doctors declared both brought dead.

The bodies were later shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. Forensic teams also inspected the accident site and collected evidence.

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Police recovered the alleged offending vehicle, a Stetter concrete mixer truck, from the spot. The driver, who fled after the accident, is yet to be arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at the Khajuri Khas police station. Further investigation is under way.