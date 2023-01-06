2 killed, two hurt as truck hits bike amid dense fog

Noida, January 5
Two workers died and another two were hospitalised with injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck amid reduced visibility due to fog early on Thursday, the police said.
All the four workers, aged below 25 years, were on the same motorcycle when the crash took place near the Advant building under the expressway police station limits around 1 am, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi said.
The deceased have been identified as Bhawna (19) and Shobhit (23). Those injured include Kaushalendra, alias Kaushal, and Sonu.
The truck, which was loaded with furniture, has been impounded and its driver arrested, the
police said.
“An underpass is being constructed near the Advant building. The canter truck appears to have gone out of control due to the fog and reduced visibility in the night. “The truck hit a concrete structure first and then rammed into the motorcycle on which four people were riding,” Dwivedi said.
“Two people died and two have been brought to the Sharda Hospital for treatment. We have met the injured and ensured that they get best treatment,”
he said.
The Delhi-registered canter truck has been impounded, Dwivedi said, adding that truck driver Arun Pratap fled the spot after the crash, and was held on Thursday afternoon. An FIR has been registered against Pratap.
