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Home / Delhi / 2 law students who abused CJI Kant get bail

2 law students who abused CJI Kant get bail

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The Patiala House Court granted regular bail to two Lucknow University law students who were arrested for disrupting proceedings in the Supreme Court by hurling abuses, throwing papers and assaulting a security personnel.

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Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi allowed the bail applications on July 27, directing that Prabal Pratap Singh and Chandra Bhan be released upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the same amount. The court imposed standard conditions, requiring the accused to attend investigation and trial as needed and prohibiting them from tampering with evidence or contacting the complainant or prosecution witnesses.

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The students were arrested by Delhi Police on July 13 and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody on July 15 in connection with the incident, which occurred during a Supreme Court hearing on July 10.

According to police, Prabal Pratap Singh disrupted proceedings by using abusive language against the Chief Justice of India, throwing papers in the courtroom and acting aggressively. When Head Constable Ravindra Kumar intervened to maintain order, he was allegedly assaulted by Prabal Pratap Singh, who resisted lawful intervention, pushed him and obstructed a public servant in the discharge of his duties. The police also recovered pamphlets containing objectionable words from the accused; the source, authorship, and intended distribution of these pamphlets remain under investigation.

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During the bail hearing, defence counsel argued that both accused are young students with no prior criminal records and that the incident stemmed from a highly charged, emotional outburst while they were unrepresented before the Supreme Court, rather than a premeditated act. It was further submitted that the investigation was complete and that the offences, which are non-heinous, carry maximum sentences of up to two years, so continued detention served no investigative purpose.

Additional Public Prosecutor Bhanu Pratap Singh opposed the bail applications.

While granting bail, the court acknowledged that the allegations demonstrated conduct undermining the decorum and dignity expected in any courtroom, especially that of the nation’s highest constitutional court. It stated that litigants, regardless of their representation or grievances, do not have licence to throw papers or use abusive language in court, particularly towards the Chief Justice of India.

The court emphasised that such conduct is unequivocally deprecated and must not be tacitly accepted. The court expected that the accused would exhibit restraint and respect in all future court appearances.

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