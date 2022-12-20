2 members of 'Thak Thak' gang arrested

New Delhi, December 19
The Delhi Police today claimed that they had arrested two members of an infamous gang ‘Thak Thak’, which is involved in various robberies. The police said
Rs 30,000 cash and a motorcycle, which was allegedly used in the crimes, was recovered from their possession.
The police added over 150 CCTV cameras were analysed before arresting the accused, Vishal (22), a resident of Madangir, and Karan (28), a resident of Inder Puri. Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South district, said Vishal was wanted in four similar cases.
The police said the members of the gang would divert the attention of the car drivers by knocking on the door or some other signal. In the meantime, another member would rob valuables from the vehicles, the police added.
