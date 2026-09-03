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Home / Delhi / 2 men killed as their motorcycle is hit by SUV in Delhi Cantonment

2 men killed as their motorcycle is hit by SUV in Delhi Cantonment

The accident takes place around 5 pm on Wednesday as the 2 were returning home after work at the NDMC, Lodhi Road

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:34 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Two men, both aged around 50, were killed as their motorcycle was hit from behind by a Mahindra Thar near IOC Red Light in Delhi Cantonment, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place around 5 pm on Wednesday as the two were returning home after work at the NDMC, Lodhi Road. They were heading towards Sector 1, Dwarka.

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According to police, a staff member of the Delhi Cantt police station noticed the accident while returning from work and informed the police station. A police team reached the spot and found the two men injured.

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They were rushed to hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that the motorcycle had slipped on the road and the Thar, which was behind it, collided with the motorcycle.

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A case was registered at the Delhi Cantt police station under the BNS.

The Thar driver, identified as 26-year-old Bhupendra, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, was arrested. Police said he owns a milk booth in Rohini.

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