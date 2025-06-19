DT
Home / Delhi / 2 minors among 3 held for thrashing youngster

2 minors among 3 held for thrashing youngster

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:04 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
The Faridabad police have arrested three accused, including two minors, for thrashing a youth of Scheduled Caste in Subhash Colony’s dispensary over an alleged caste rivalry.

The accused not only beat up the youth but also cut off his hair, moustache and eyebrows. They behaved inhumanly with him and also took Rs 3,000 from his pocket. An FIR was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Suraj, a resident of Subhash Colony, he received information on his mobile phone on Saturday that some people had beaten up his cousin, Sahil. Following this, he went to meet him at his home, where he found him groaning in pain.

“Sahil said over caste-related animosity, Piyush called him, saying that Thakur was calling him. He took him to the government dispensary, where Thakur and two others were already present. All of them locked him in a room and beat him with sticks and also cut his hair, moustache and eyebrows. He was also given intoxicants and treated inhumanly,” as Suraj said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and SC/ST act at the Adarsh Nagar police station on Sunday and the police arrested three accused today.

“The accused, Piyush, and his two minor accomplices were arrested in this case while the fourth accused is still on the run. He will also be arrested soon,” said ACP Mahesh Sheoran.

