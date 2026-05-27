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Home / Delhi / 2 minors among 4 held for killing elderly guard in Delhi

2 minors among 4 held for killing elderly guard in Delhi

Projected incident as road accident to mislead police

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Delhi police.
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The police have arrested four persons - two adults and two minors - for killing a 60-year-old security guard in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi area on Sunday. The incident was allegedly projected as a road accident to mislead the police.

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The accused have been identified as Vinay (22) of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and Ayush Chauhan (18) of Najafgarh, Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that a minor altercation had taken place between one of the juveniles and the security guard, Bijender Bharadwaj, a resident of Peeragarhi village, around a month ago, during which the victim allegedly used abusive language, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Vikram Singh.

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Seeking revenge, the juvenile allegedly conspired with his associates to eliminate Bharadwaj. On May 24, they first assaulted the victim with a stick before mowing him down with a vehicle, the cop added.

A PCR call was received at Paschim Vihar West police station on May 24 at 4:03 am regarding a fatal accident at the tempo stand near the entry gate of Peeragarhi village, close to Shri Shidh Baba Mandir, the cop said.

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A team rushed to the spot and found Bijender lying dead with blunt and crush injuries. The skid marks at the spot raised suspicion. CCTV footage from a nearby temple showed a person alighting from a four-wheeler with a stick and hitting the guard.

The driver then accelerated the vehicle towards the victim and ran him over twice when he tried to escape. A case under Sections 103(1)/3(5) of the BNS was registered, the officer mentioned.

On May 25, the police received input that the accused were fleeing to Haridwar through the Mundka Industrial Area in a black SUV used in the crime.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and the vehicle was intercepted near the Mundka Industrial Area and all four occupants were apprehended. The police recovered the Mahindra Bolero and the stick used in the crime, the DCP said.

The accused had removed the vehicle's original registration number plate to avoid detection. During verification, the SUV was found registered in the name of a relative of one of the juveniles.

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