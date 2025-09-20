DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2 minors detained in Disha Patani house firing case

2 minors detained in Disha Patani house firing case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:26 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two minors have been detained by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday in connection with the firing incident at the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on September 12.

Advertisement

According to officials, the two had conducted a recce of Patani’s residence prior to the incident. The movements of the accused were captured on CCTV cameras and later identified by the counter-intelligence unit of Delhi Police.

“They were lured through social media and inducted into the gang. This was their first major assignment in order to establish themselves within the network,” an officer said, adding that the duo are currently being interrogated.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police had released photos of two absconding shooters identified as Nakul and Vijay.

Earlier this week, two active members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang were gunned down in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), and Haryana STF. The deceased were identified as Ravinder, a resident of Kahni in Haryana’s Rohtak, and Arun, from Sonepat. Both had participated in the firing at Patani’s house.

Advertisement

The firing took place at the actor's residence in Bareilly and during the incident, his father and sister both were present inside. Following the incident, gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility of attack. According to screenshots of Brar’s social media post circulating online, he claimed that the firing was a protest against alleged remarks made by Patani and her sister about two religious figures: Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts