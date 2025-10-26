DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2 missing 15-year-old girls reunited with family, one arrested

2 missing 15-year-old girls reunited with family, one arrested

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:18 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Delhi Police has reunited two missing 15-year-old girls, including one who eloped with a neighbour, with their families following separate rescue operations, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

One suspect has been apprehended in connection with one of the cases, they said. In the first case, a minor girl was reported missing from Bhalswa Dairy on July 28.

Advertisement

After extensive efforts, police traced the victim and a 19-year-old suspect named Lucky from Mahipalpur area of south Delhi.

Advertisement

Enquiry revealed that the girl, a Class 9 dropout, had eloped with Lucky, who lived in her neighbourhood. The two initially travelled to Punjab's Jalandhar and Pathankot before returning to Delhi, where they rented a room in Mahipalpur.

In the second case, another girl was reported missing from Ranhola area on October 22. The police located her from the same area.

Advertisement

Investigation revealed that the girl, also a Class 9 student, had left home after being scolded by her mother for talking to a boy on phone. She went to her friend's house, where she stayed during the missing period, police said.

Both the girls were handed over to their respective families. The suspect in the first case has been apprehended, while further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts