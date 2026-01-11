DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2 more arrested in Turkman Gate violence case in Delhi

2 more arrested in Turkman Gate violence case in Delhi

Total arrests stand at 18   

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel keep vigil amid Friday prayers following an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, which triggered violence, opposite the Turkman Gate area, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with the stone pelting at Turkman Gate, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18, an official said.

Advertisement

Those arrested so far have been identified as Mohd Naved (44), Mohd Faiz (20), Mohd Ubaidullah (23), Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22), Mohd Ubaidullah (26), Fahim (30) and Mohd Sehzad (29), police said.

Advertisement

They said elaborate security arrangements remain in place in sensitive pockets of the Turkman Gate area, with deployment of police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order.

Advertisement

“Drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring are being carried out to keep a close watch on the area. The situation is peaceful and under control,” an officer said.

The investigation is progressing with analysis of digital evidence and identification of those involved in spreading misinformation and stone pelting linked to the violence.

Advertisement

An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan area turned violent on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, with many people pelting stones and glass bottles at police personnel, injuring five of them, including the area’s station house officer.

Police used force and lobbed teargas shells to quell the protest.

Trouble began after a social media post claimed the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive, and people started gathering there, according to police sources.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts