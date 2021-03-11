2 more held in connection with Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence

PTI

New Delhi, April 28

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the communal clashes that took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area early this month, police said on Thursday.

With this, nearly 30 people, including two juveniles, have been held in the case.

The two accused have been identified as Jaffar, 34 and Babuddin alias Babu, 43, both residents of Jahangirpuri.

They were arrested from Jahangirpuri on Wednesday by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which is probing the case, the police said.

Both Jaffar and Babuddin were found to be “actively involved in rioting”, they said.

“While scanning through footage of multiple CCTV cameras and mobile videos, Jaffar was seen roaming around in the crowd with a sword during the violence. Babuddin was found to be instigating the crowd during the violence. Both of them have been arrested based on digital evidence and technical surveillance,” a senior police officer said.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.