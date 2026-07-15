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Home / Delhi / 2 of 4 missing teens who went bathing in Yamuna found dead

2 of 4 missing teens who went bathing in Yamuna found dead

The boys, all aged around 15, were swept far downstream by the strong current of the river on Sunday

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Two of the four boys who went missing three days ago while bathing in the Yamuna have been found dead, police said on Wednesday as hopes for finding the other two alive recede with each passing hour.

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After Rahul's body was recovered earlier in the day from the stretch of the river in the outer-north Delhi's Alipur area with the assistance of the Delhi Boat Club, another body, believed to be that of Amandeep, was fished out, the police said.

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Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Police continue to search for Anshu and Saurabh.

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The boys, all aged around 15, were swept far downstream by the strong current of the river on Sunday.

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