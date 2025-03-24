DT
Home / Delhi / 2 of Kala Jathedi gang nabbed

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi gang in the Chhawla area here following a brief shootout, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off about Amit Dagar, brother of jailed gangster Omprakash, alias Kala, and his associate Ankit, a police team reached the spot late on Saturday, a police officer said.

The officer said when the accused were cornered, the two opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, both accused suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and they were taken to a hospital.

The accused are key operatives of the Kala Jathedi gang, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway to trace other gang members and their operations.

