2 operatives of Goldy Dhillon gang held with illegal firearms

Two alleged key operatives of the overseas-based Goldy Dhillon gang were arrested with two illegal firearms, six live cartridges, four mobile phones and a motorcycle, the police said on Saturday. Officials described the arrests as a major breakthrough against an organised criminal network allegedly involved in arms supply, narcotics trafficking and providing logistical support to foreign-based gangsters.

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The arrested men were identified as Jatin Bhardwaj, alias Nannu (28), and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Bagga (28), both residents of Rajpura in Punjab. The police said Jatin was carrying a .32 bore semi-automatic pistol loaded with four live cartridges when he was arrested. Sukhwinder was later held and a country-made pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

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According to the crime branch, the arrests were made by a team of the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) after months of surveillance into extortion cases involving businessmen who had allegedly received threats from gangsters operating from abroad. Investigators said several suspects were found providing logistical support to overseas-based gangsters and communicating through encrypted applications such as Zangi and Signal.

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The police said they received specific intelligence on June 24 that Jatin, allegedly associated with gangster Goldy Dhillon, would reach Rohini to commit a serious crime. Acting on the information, the Crime Branch laid a trap near Bahadur Shah Marg, Pansali Chowk, in Rohini and arrested him. A case under the Arms Act was later registered at the Crime Branch police station.

During interrogation, investigators traced the alleged source of the recovered firearm to Sukhwinder Singh, who was subsequently arrested. The police claimed that Sukhwinder had been providing logistical support and safe hideouts to members of the Goldy Dhillon gang.

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Investigators also alleged that Sukhwinder attempted to establish control over the illegal narcotics trade in his area by intimidating rival drug suppliers and forcing local peddlers and users to procure narcotics through his network. The police claimed that the proceeds were used to finance gangster activities.

The Crime Branch said Jatin has a criminal record involving 14 cases registered between 2014 and 2025 in Punjab and Haryana under charges related to theft, burglary, snatching, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act. Sukhwinder, the police said, has seven previous criminal cases registered in Punjab involving theft, robbery, prison offences and narcotics-related charges.

The police described Goldy Dhillon as an influential overseas-based gangster allegedly involved in extortion, targeted violence, illegal arms trafficking, narcotics smuggling and recruitment of local criminals through encrypted communication platforms and intermediaries. Investigators said the syndicate operates through a decentralised network that allows remote coordination while concealing its leadership.

The Crime Branch further alleged that the gang has attempted to establish control over the illegal arms and narcotics supply chain in Punjab through threats, intimidation and violence, creating a monopoly over the illicit trade. Officials also said Goldy Dhillon’s name had recently surfaced during the investigation into the murder of a medical store manager in Chandigarh.