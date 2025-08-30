2 painted storks test +ve for bird flu at zoo

The National Zoological Park in New Delhi will remain closed to visitors from August 30 after two painted storks in its water bird aviary tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza.

“Samples from two dead birds were sent for screening of avian influenza to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on August 27. The results received on August 28 confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza,” said zoo director Dr Sanjeet Kumar.

H5N1 is a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza virus, which is listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a significant zoonotic disease with pandemic potential.

The authorities clarified that there will be no culling of birds inside the zoo. “Wild/endangered/ precious captive birds confirmed as non-infected may be exempted from culling. Visitor entry needs to be stopped forthwith,” the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines say.

This marks the third recorded avian influenza outbreak at the Delhi Zoo, which has previously dealt with avian influenza outbreaks in 2016 and 2021.

The zoo authorities said immediate action was initiated in line with the Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (revised-2021) issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Intensive surveillance, strict bio-security protocols and preventive measures for the safety of animals, birds and staff have also been implemented.

The authorities clarified that there will be no culling of birds inside the zoo. “Culling is not done in the wild, and surveillance is limited to the affected enclosures,” a senior zoo official said.

According to the CZA guidelines, “As soon as the disease is confirmed as H5 or H7 avian influenza, control actions to be initiated are the same as for domestic poultry.” In addition to sampling of birds, environmental samples like water, soil, etc, are to be collected and sent for testing, the guidelines say.

According to the CZA, “Sampling has to be repeated every 15 days at least four times. If consecutive two samplings from the last positive result are found negative, then the opening of the zoo for the public may be considered by the competent authority”.

The temporary closure is being enforced as a precaution to protect public health and to strengthen bio-safety protocols, the zoo director said. The zoo will remain shut until further orders.