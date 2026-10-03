2 passengers held at IGI with nearly 4 kg of suspected ganja worth Rs 1.38 crore

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two Indian passengers after nearly 4 kg of suspected ganja/marijuana, valued at around Rs 1.387 crore, was allegedly recovered from their baggage.

The passengers, who were travelling together from Bangkok to Delhi, were intercepted by Customs officials at Terminal 3 on September 29 following profiling.

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According to the Customs department, the duo was diverted to the Green Channel for examination. A search of their trolley bags — one white and the other pink — led to the recovery of four polythene pouches containing suspected ganja/marijuana. The substance had a net weight of 3,964 grams and was valued at approximately Rs 1.387 crore.

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The Customs officials seized the suspected contraband under Section 43(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and arrested both passengers under Section 43(B) of the Act.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation into the alleged smuggling network and the role of the two passengers is under way.