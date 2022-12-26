2 policemen suspended for extortion

New Delhi, December 25

Two Delhi Police personnel allegedly extorted gold worth Rs 50 lakh from two businessmen who had arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Muscat and Qatar.

The matter was reported on Saturday while the extortion took place on December 20.

According to the information, both the police personnel have been placed under suspension and a case has been lodged against them.

Speaking with IANS, a police official said that both the accused were of head constable rank.

Sources claimed the incident occurred on December 20. Two businessmen arrived at the IGI airport in two separate flights, one from Qatar and second from Muscat. They were having 400 and 600 gram gold with them.

“The Head constables knew about the gold. They took them to a corner on the pretext of searching. They asked about the gold and threatened the businessmen to lodge an FIR against them. The accused later told the businessmen that they would set them free if they hand over the gold and leave the airport premises,” a source said.

On Saturday, they reached the IGI police station with their partners to report the matter. The police found that the gold actually belonged to the victims. An FIR under section 384 of IPC has been registered against the two policemen. — IANS