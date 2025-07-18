Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Friday, triggering panic among students and their parents.

The Delhi Police and multiple authorities have launched search and evacuation operations.

An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department, are rushing to different schools and initiating the evacuation process.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed more than 20 schools received bomb threats and slammed the BJP over the matter.

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through…

"The BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X.

So far, bomb threats have been received at St thomas School in Dwarka, Guru Nanak Public Sovereign School in Rohini, GD Goenka School in Dwarka, Dwarka International School, Richmond School in Paschim Vihar and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3.

On Thursday, multiple security agencies also carried out mock drills at 10 locations to check readiness for any emergency.