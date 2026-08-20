2 sharpshooters working on orders of Canada-based gangster Lahoria held in Delhi

Two sharpshooters of the infamous Nandu gang, who were working on the directives of Canada-based gangster Devender Singh, alias Gopi Lahoria, were arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Wednesday.

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The arrested men, identified as Harmanjit Singh (23), a resident of Tangra village, Amritsar district, and Harshdeep Singh, alias Billa (22), a resident of Nanga village, Ludhiana district, were wanted in two heinous cases in Delhi and Ludhiana.

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According to the police, the duo had fired at the house of Umed Singh in Najafgarh on August 16 to extort money.

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Based on this, investigation was initiated during which the involvement of foreign-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, surfaced and the duo was arrested from Bawana-Kanjhawala Road, Sultanpur Dabas village, Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) HGS Dhaliwal, said in a press statement.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Harmanjit was approached regarding an assignment in Delhi allegedly at the instance of Lahoria, who agreed to accompany Harshdeep Singh as he was in need of money.

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As per their preliminary disclosure, both travelled to Delhi by bus on August 14 and stayed at a hotel near Dwarka Mor. They allegedly received instructions to eliminate a particular person whose photograph was also shared with them on their mobile phones, Dhaliwal mentioned.

On August 15, the accused collected two firearms, along with 19 rounds of ammunition, from a location in East Delhi. The accused further disclosed that they had been promised a substantial amount of money for carrying out the assignment.

The next day, they reached the target area, where they spotted the person sitting at an egg shop, whose photograph was shared with them, while one other person was also standing at the shop. When the target left the shop, they moved to the side and cocked the weapon with the intention of firing. Thereafter, they ran towards the target, who fled inside his house. They also entered the house in pursuit of the target. However, upon seeing women and children inside the house, they refrained from firing and fled from the spot, the cop added.

The accused further disclosed that they received an initial amount of Rs 30,000, whereas a substantially higher amount had allegedly been promised for carrying out the assignment.

After the Chhawala firing case, they reached the target area “Pizza from Mexico” in Ludhiana on August 17, where Harshdeep Singh fired two rounds in the air, following which both fled from the spot allegedly on the directions of Lahoria.

During preliminary inquiry, it emerged that Umed Singh is the brother of late Ballu Pehlwan, a resident of Deenpur village, Najafgarh, who was murdered in 2024. The said murder was allegedly orchestrated by gangster Nandu. The present firing incident appears, at this preliminary stage, to be connected with the long-standing rivalry between Nandu, late Ballu Pehlwan and his family, the cop said.