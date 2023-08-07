2 shooters of Jathedi gang held

PTI

New Delhi, August 6

Two suspected sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi gang were arrested on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire in southwest Delhi’s Dhulsiras area, the police said. The accused have been identified as Vicky (26) and Narender (24), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana.

Two sophisticated pistols and five live rounds were seized from them. Following information that two shooters of the gang would come to Dwarka, allegedly to eliminate someone, the police reached Dhulsiras Chowk and started checks after barricading the carriageway, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The bike-borne accused, when signalled to stop, tried to escape but fell down and opened fire at the policemen. The police returned fire and nabbed the pair, Yadav said.

On January 30, Ashudeep and Anshuman — two shooters of the Kala Jathedi gang — visited Ramphal Chowk in Dwarka and threatened a real estate dealer at gunpoint to pay Rs 2 crore. They also made him speak to Kala Jathedi’s associate Naresh Sethi over the phone, the police said. The police later arrested Ashudeep and Anshuman.

On July 31, the real estate dealer again received a call regarding payment of Rs 2 crore from the Kala Jathedi and Naresh Sethi gang. Three assailants, including Vicky and Narender, came to the dealer’s house in the evening and fired at him. They also left a handwritten extortion slip, the police said.