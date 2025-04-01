DT
Home / Delhi / 2 siblings charred to death as fire breaks out in house

2 siblings charred to death as fire breaks out in house

Two children, both siblings, were charred to death after a fire broke out in a rented premises in the Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi, a police officer said Monday. The deceased have been identified as Sakshi (14) and her...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
The room where both children (inset) died in a fire at their residence in Punjabi Bagh area. TRIBUNE PHOTO
Two children, both siblings, were charred to death after a fire broke out in a rented premises in the Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi, a police officer said Monday. The deceased have been identified as Sakshi (14) and her brother Akash (7).

According to a Fire Department officer, a call regarding a fire incident at a house in west Delhi’s Manohar Park area was received at 8.20 pm on Sunday. After getting information, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

After getting information about the incident, a team of the police, including SHO Punjabi Bagh, reached the spot. Savita, mother of the kids, told the police that while she was cooking food around 8 pm, a cloth near her caught fire.

“Her son and two daughters were present in the room at the time of the incident. She and her one daughter, namely Minakshi, escaped unharmed. However, her elder daughter Sakshi and son Aakash got trapped in the fire,” a police officer said.

The woman raised an alarm, following which a son of their landlord and other tenants rushed to their help and took out both the children.

“Both injured children were taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar, where they were declared dead on arrival due to 100 per cent burns,” the officer said.

The father of the deceased works as a security guard with a private firm. He was on duty at the time of incident.

