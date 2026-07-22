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Home / Delhi / 2 students rescued after fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

2 students rescued after fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Ground floor of the building was being used as leather shoe manufacturing unit, while upper floor housed PG accommodation

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:40 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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According to police, the incident occurred in a building under the jurisdiction of Karol Bagh police station. Representative Image/iStock
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A fire broke out at a building housing a leather shoe manufacturing unit and a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Wednesday.

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According to police, the incident occurred in a building under the jurisdiction of Karol Bagh police station. The ground floor of the building was being used as a small leather shoe manufacturing unit, while the upper floor housed a PG accommodation.

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Two students staying in the PG facility were safely rescued during the firefighting operation. Five fire tenders were deployed at the site to contain the blaze.

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Police personnel, including senior officers, were present at the spot and coordinated with the Fire Department. Authorities said necessary safety and traffic arrangements had been made and the situation was being closely monitored.

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