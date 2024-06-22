2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

PTI

New Delhi, June 22

Two teenagers were beaten and stabbed to death in a brawl in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the JJ cluster of Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony at 10 pm on Friday night, they said.

Two accused were detained while police teams were formed to nab the others, a senior police police officer said.

The reason of the brawl is suspected to have been an argument a few days ago at a swimming pool between two groups of young men living in the locality, the officer said.

At the time, the matter was sorted out with the intervention of other people, he said.

Youths identified as Vipul (19) and Vishal (17) and two-three of their friends attacked Anuj and his brother Suraj at their house, another officer said.

Suraj called three-four of his friends and clashes took place between both groups, which left Vipul and Vishal critically injured, the officer said.

Both were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. They had received multiple injuries in their bodies.

The officer said two of the accused have been detained and were later interrogated. The CCTV fooatge in the area were checked. Other residents were also questioned, he said.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and further investigations are underway.