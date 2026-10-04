2 tonnes of illegal firecrackers seized in Delhi

Ahead of the festival season, the Delhi Police seized around 2 tonnes of illegal firecrackers during a raid in outer north Delhi and apprehended two persons, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams intercepted two tempo trucks near UER-II, Bawana. The vehicles were found carrying 1,350 kg of firecrackers, and both drivers, Amit Gupta (42) and Sunil (42), residents of Uttam Nagar, were apprehended.

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Follow-up investigation led the police to a godown in Alipur, where another 751 kg of firecrackers was seized from Manoj Kumar (34), a resident of Tilak Nagar. The police seized the vehicles used in transportation.