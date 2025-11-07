DT
Home / Delhi / 2 vehicle thieves arrested, eight bikes recovered

2 vehicle thieves arrested, eight bikes recovered

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:57 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation.
The Gurugram police have arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. Recently, they had stolen a bike from Airia Mall, located on Sohna road, on October 29. An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station.

While investigating, a crime unit team arrested the two accused from Subhash Chowk on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Parvez (25), resident of Dhiranki village and Taufiq (34) of Malai village, Palwal district.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing eight vehicle thefts in Gurugram. It was found they are habitual and active offenders. They revealed that they look for bikes parked in isolation.

