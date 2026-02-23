2 wanted criminals held after encounter

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested two wanted criminals following an encounter in the early hours of Sunday near Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) towards Qutab Enclave in southwest Delhi, officials said.

The accused, identified as Bharat, alias Manni, and Veeraz, alias Virodhi, are allegedly active members of the Vinod, alias Vicky Sanyasi gang, and were involved in over 10 criminal cases.

The police said the operation was part of an ongoing crackdown against gangsters engaged in extortion calls and firing incidents aimed at intimidating victims.

The police said they got a tip-off regarding the movement of the accused wanted in connection with a recent firing incident under the jurisdiction of the Bindapur police station. The accused were frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

A team, led by Inspector Pawan Kumar, comprising SI Raja Ram and Head Constables Amit Kumar, Jitender and Manish, under the supervision of ACP (AGS) Bhagwati Prasad, laid a trap in the area.

The police saw two persons coming on a scooter and signalled them to stop for checking. On seeing the police, the accused allegedly tried to flee towards bushes.

During the chase, Bharat, alias Manni, allegedly fired a shot at Head Constable Amit Kumar, who narrowly escaped injury. In response, the police also opened fire and Bharat sustained a bullet injury in the leg. Another accused also tried to fire at police officials, but his pistol malfunctioned, the police said.

The police overpowered the accused and took them into custody. Bharat is reportedly involved in at least 15 criminal cases and was released from the Tihar Jail on January 21 this year. The police said further investigation was underway.