DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 2 wanted criminals held after encounter

2 wanted criminals held after encounter

One accused suffers bullet injury in the leg

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested two wanted criminals following an encounter in the early hours of Sunday near Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) towards Qutab Enclave in southwest Delhi, officials said.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Bharat, alias Manni, and Veeraz, alias Virodhi, are allegedly active members of the Vinod, alias Vicky Sanyasi gang, and were involved in over 10 criminal cases.

Advertisement

The police said the operation was part of an ongoing crackdown against gangsters engaged in extortion calls and firing incidents aimed at intimidating victims.

Advertisement

The police said they got a tip-off regarding the movement of the accused wanted in connection with a recent firing incident under the jurisdiction of the Bindapur police station. The accused were frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

A team, led by Inspector Pawan Kumar, comprising SI Raja Ram and Head Constables Amit Kumar, Jitender and Manish, under the supervision of ACP (AGS) Bhagwati Prasad, laid a trap in the area.

Advertisement

The police saw two persons coming on a scooter and signalled them to stop for checking. On seeing the police, the accused allegedly tried to flee towards bushes.

During the chase, Bharat, alias Manni, allegedly fired a shot at Head Constable Amit Kumar, who narrowly escaped injury. In response, the police also opened fire and Bharat sustained a bullet injury in the leg. Another accused also tried to fire at police officials, but his pistol malfunctioned, the police said.

The police overpowered the accused and took them into custody. Bharat is reportedly involved in at least 15 criminal cases and was released from the Tihar Jail on January 21 this year. The police said further investigation was underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts