Delhi: 2 women ‘honey-trap’ senior citizen on dating app, held

Two women have been arrested for allegedly honey-trapping a 67-year-old man after befriending him through a dating application, stealing his mobile phone during a dinner date and transferring Rs 1.30 lakh from his bank accounts, the police said on Wednesday.

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The fraud came to light after the victim connected with a profile on an online dating platform and later shifted the conversation to Telegram.

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Unbeknown to the complainant, the online identity was entirely fabricated by 26-year-old Jyotsna, who roped in her 21-year-old associate, Manshi, to impersonate the fictitious persona and meet the victim in person to maintain the illusion, an official said.

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The victim first met the accused on July 20. A second meeting was arranged at a restaurant in Defence Colony, South Delhi, on July 24. After dinner, the duo allegedly stole the victim’s mobile phone while leaving the eatery, the police said.