2 women journalists 'assaulted' by Delhi Police during coverage

Two independent women journalists on Thursday alleged they were detained and beaten by Delhi Police personnel in south Delhi for news coverage.

The journalists alleged the police teams detained both of them before assaulting them. They said they are on their way to AIIMS for medical examination and to obtain their MLCs.

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There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police over the allegations.

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Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the BJP-led Delhi government over the incident.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a post on X, said, "Two women reporters have been very brutally beaten by Delhi Police for asking questions from CM Rekha Gupta. Shame on woman CM Rekha Gupta."