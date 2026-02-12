DT
Home / Delhi / 2 killed, 3 injured in Delhi's Ghazipur road accident

2 killed, 3 injured in Delhi's Ghazipur road accident

When the police reached the spot, they found one woman lying outside the vehicle and the other was trapped in the front left passenger seat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:50 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Two women died, and three others, including two children, were injured after a car collided with a truck near the MCD Toll Plaza on National Highway-9 in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at around 6:43 am when the car, travelling from Ghaziabad, hit a container truck near the toll booths. The deceased, identified as Deepanjali (38) and Neelam Garg (55), were occupants of the car. "One woman was found lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front left passenger seat. Both were declared dead at the scene," an officer said.

After completing necessary legal formalities and examination, the bodies of the deceased were sent to LBS Mortuary for post-mortem examination, the officer mentioned.

The injured, including the driver Deepanshu Garg and two minor children, were taken to Max Hospital for treatment. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the accident's cause.

Tags :
