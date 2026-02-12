Two women died, and three others, including two children, were injured after a car collided with a truck near the MCD Toll Plaza on National Highway-9 in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at around 6:43 am when the car, travelling from Ghaziabad, hit a container truck near the toll booths. The deceased, identified as Deepanjali (38) and Neelam Garg (55), were occupants of the car. "One woman was found lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front left passenger seat. Both were declared dead at the scene," an officer said.

After completing necessary legal formalities and examination, the bodies of the deceased were sent to LBS Mortuary for post-mortem examination, the officer mentioned.

The injured, including the driver Deepanshu Garg and two minor children, were taken to Max Hospital for treatment. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the accident's cause.