2 workers killed in building collapse

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

Two persons were killed and one was injured after a building collapsed in the Welcome area of Northeast Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police said a call was received around 2.16 am regarding the collapse of a two-storey old construction building at Kabir Nagar, Welcome.

According to preliminary inquiry, the ground floor was being used for cutting jeans and the first floor was vacant.

Three workers were trapped under the debris. The local authorities extracted all three workers, but two were declared dead at the GTB Hospital. The third worker is critical and is being treated at the hospital, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20), both residents of Kabir Nagar. The injured was indented as Rehan (22), a resident of Kabir Nagar.

The police said the owner of the building had been identified as Shahid and efforts were being made to trace him.

“Legal action will be taken in this regard. Further investigation is in progress,” the police added.

