2 youths drown in Yamuna; bodies yet to be traced

2 youths drown in Yamuna; bodies yet to be traced

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:24 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Two youths drowned in the Yamuna at Kidawali village near Faridabad on Sunday afternoon. The police and SDRF teams are still searching for their bodies.

The victims, Ayush and Dharmendra, along with six others, had gone to the village to celebrate a birthday party.

The duo entered the river to take a bath, their feet slipped and they were carried away by the strong current. Their friends then informed the police about the same.

“Due to the strong flow in the Yamuna, the police could not do anything. The SDRF team was informed about the accident. Officials are searching for the youths but their bodies are yet to be traced,” Inspector Sangram Dahiya, SHO of the Bhupani police station, said.

